Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

President Donald Trump is threatening to withhold federal money if schools don’t reopen in the fall. He says the guidelines his own federal health officials have created for schools to reopen are impractical and expensive. Shortly after Trump tweeted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines were “very tough & expensive,” Vice President Mike Pence announced that the agency plans to release additional school guidance next week. Even as Trump continues to put pressure on state and local officials to fully reopen, New York City officials have announced that most of their students would only attend in-person classes two or three days in the fall. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says bringing back students for only a few days a week fails them.