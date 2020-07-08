Two COVID-19-ravaged churches take different recovery paths

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City churches ravaged by the coronavirus are taking different approaches to reopening as they mourn, between them, the loss of at least 134 members of their congregations. Saint Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church in Queens resumed in-person services this week, welcoming about 60 worshippers for its first Mass in months. Attendees sat spaced apart in the pews and all wore masks save for an infant. But at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Manhattan, pastors say it would be rash to take that step any time soon. They have not set a reopening date while a task force studies how to do so safely.