UN states reach deal on declaration marking 75th anniversary

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The 193 members of the United Nations have reached agreement on a declaration to commemorate this year’s 75th anniversary of the world organization, recalling the U.N.’s successes and failure and vowing to build a post-pandemic world that is more equal, works together, and protects the planet. General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande announced the agreement in a letter to U.N. members. He says the declaration will be adopted by world leaders at the official anniversary commemoration on Sept. 21, which will be virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.N. is praised in the declaration as the only global organization that “gives hope to so many people for a better world and can deliver the future we want.”