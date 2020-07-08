Envoy says US ready to resume talks with North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Donald Trump’s point man to North Korea says the U.S. administration is ready to resume stalled nuclear negotiations despite the North’s repeated claims that it has no immediate intent for dialogue with Washington. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun spoke to reporters following meetings with South Korean officials, where they reaffirmed their commitment toward a diplomatic approach in resolving the nuclear standoff with the North but avoided specific answers on what was discussed. Biegun says the U.S. did not request any meetings with North Korea during his trip. Just days earlier, North Korea’s first vice foreign minister said the North won’t resume negotiations unless Washington discards what it describes as hostile policies.