Vindman retiring from Army, lawyer blames Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a national security aide who played a central role in President Donald Trump’s impeachment case, has announced his retirement from the Army. In a scathing statement released by his attorney, he accuses the president of running a “campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation.” The statement says Vindman is leaving the Army after more than 21 years after it had been made clear “that his future within the institution he has dutifully served will forever be limited.” Vindman had testified that he didn’t think it was “proper” for Trump to “demand that a foreign government investigate” former Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s work with the energy company Burisma in Ukraine.