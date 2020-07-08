WHO says Sri Lanka and Maldives eliminate measles, rubella

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The World Health Organization says Sri Lanka and Maldives are the first two countries in its South-East Asia region to eliminate both measles and rubella ahead of a 2023 target. A country is considered to have eliminated the diseases when there is no evidence of endemic transmission of the viruses for more than three years. WHO says all countries in the region have introduced two doses of measles vaccine and at least one dose of rubella vaccine in their routine immunization programs. Last September, the region set 2023 as a target for the elimination of the two diseases.