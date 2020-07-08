Woodbury County confirms 9 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After receiving the results of 111 new tests, local health officials have confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County.

The Siouxland District Health Department also reported no additional deaths on July 9, leaving the county's death toll at 44.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there have been 3,262 positive COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

As of July 9, the SDHD has confirmed 3,107 of the county's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 35 since Tuesday.

The SDHD says there have been 279 total hospitalizations in Woodbury County, with 227 of those hospitalizations having already been discharged.