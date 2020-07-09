Albania Holocaust memorial honors locals who protected Jews

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania has inaugurated a Holocaust memorial in the capital to honor the dead and the Albanians who protected Jews from the Nazis. The marble memorial was put at an entrance to Tirana’s Artificial Lake Park, close to Mother Teresa Square. The inscription unveiled Thursday said that “Albanians, Christians and Muslims endangered their lives to protect and save the Jews.” The Nazis murdered 6 million people, but Albania was the only country where no Jews died or were handed over. Albanians protected their few hundred Jewish friends, and helped other Jews who fled from Germany and Austria by either smuggling them abroad or hiding them at home.