Asian American girls saw pivotal icon in ‘Baby-Sitters Club’

Author Ann M. Martin had no master plan when she decided to make one of the core members of “The Baby-Sitters Club” a Japanese American girl named Claudia. Asian American girls in the ’80s and ’90s idolized Claudia. Some of those now grown fans concede the books fall short through the lens of conversations about race and representation. But that perspective may be why they are the ideal people to bring Claudia and “The BSC” to today’s audience. In addition to Netflix’s endearing TV adaptation of Martin’s girl-powered series, updated for 2020, “The Claudia Kishi Club” documentary hits the streamer Friday.