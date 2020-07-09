Baltimore mayor: Columbus statue vandals will face justice

BALTIMORE (AP) — The mayor of Baltimore says those who recently toppled a statue of Christopher Columbus and rolled it into the city’s Inner Harbor will face justice. The Baltimore Sun reports Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Thursday he was not going to tolerate the destruction of the Columbus statue, adding that while the city supports peaceful protest, the incident was not a peaceful protest. A crowd pulled down the Columbus statue on Independence Day, dragged it to the edge of the Inner Harbor and rolled it into the water. Pieces of the Columbus statue were retrieved from the Inner Harbor on Monday.