Big Ten dropping non-conference games for all fall sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) — The Big Ten will limit its fall sports, including football, to only intra-conference games.

Leaders of the 14 Big Ten schools and their athletic departments agreed to the conference-only schedule during a teleconference Thursday.

Due to this decision, teams in the Big Ten are limited to only intra-conference games, which would mean no Iowa-Iowa State football game in 2020. Iowa would also cancel non-conference games against the University of Northern Iowa and Northern Illinois.

University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta released this statement:

“We fully support the actions being taken by the Big Ten Conference, knowing that the health, safety, and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is the top priority. The past few months have entailed numerous conversations between my conference colleagues, Commissioner Warren and our Big Ten presidents, as we have worked to navigate the challenges associated with this pandemic. The uncertainties have been difficult on our student-athletes and coaches and I appreciate their continued understanding of the situation. I am grateful for our fans who are also waiting for direction. While many uncertainties still exist, today’s decision will provide the greatest amount of flexibility as we move forward.”

In Nebraska, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter and Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos sent out the below statement:

“We are pleased that the Big Ten is planning to move forward with fall sports. The conference has determined a path forward that helps to mitigate risk and will allow Husker student-athletes to compete on the field and in the arena. The most important thing is the safety of our student-athletes and that of our Athletics staff and coaches, and we appreciate the thoughtful approach taken by the Big Ten. Athletics is a valuable part of campus life, and important to our community and the state of Nebraska. We are fortunate that the COVID-19 pandemic has not been as widespread in Nebraska and look forward to safely hosting Big Ten competitions. While there are still many details left to be worked out, we are eager to safely cheer on our Husker student-athletes.”