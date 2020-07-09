Chechen leader blames foreign spies for slaying his critics

MOSCOW (AP) — The regional strongman leader of Russia’s province of Chechnya has blamed unidentified foreign special services for the recent killing in Austria of a Chechen man who criticized him. Ramzan Kadyrov claimed on his blog Thursday that the ethnic Chechen who was shot dead in a Vienna suburb over the weekend fell victim to “special services working against Russia and myself.” He rejected allegations of his involvement in the killing, saying that the slaying in Vienna and earlier killings of ethnic Chechens in Europe were performed by foreign secret agents to compromise him and tarnish Russia’s image.