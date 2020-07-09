Community leaders share their stories and encourage dialogue at Diversity Forum.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Junior League of Sioux City hosted a forum Thursday to talk about diversity in our communities.

Local leaders discussed challenges centered around topics such as race, religion, and sexual orientation.

Speakers were able to share their own stories concerning diversity.

One of the goals of the forum is to continue dialogue, which helps to increase understanding.

"We need to just recognize our differences and really understand what those differences are. But most importantly is being able to have a conversation because if we are impaired with our ability to learn, then we will be dysfunctional forever." said Treyla Lee, Diversity Speaker

The forum was held in the lodge at Camp High Hopes.