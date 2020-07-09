Country musician Charlie Daniels honored at memorial service

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (AP) — Country Music Hall of Fame musician Charlie Daniels received military honors at a memorial service in Tennessee on Wednesday. The writer of the hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” died at the age of 83 on Monday. The singer, guitarist and fiddler was also an honorary brigadier general in the Tennessee State Guard and founded a veteran’s center at Middle Tennessee State University. University officials, along with the state’s adjutant genera,l presented American flags to Daniels’ wife and son at the service outside a Mount Juliet funeral home. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee delivered remarks and country musician Trace Adkins performed.