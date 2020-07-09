Cyprus to get 1st natural gas import terminal in 2 years

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus says it plans to transition to cleaner and cheaper natural gas for energy generation in two years as work officially began to build the east Mediterranean island nation’s first gas import terminal. Cypriot President Nicos Anatastiades attended a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the terminal, which with a budget of 289 million euros ($327.5 million) is expected to be the country’s costliest energy project. A Chinese-led consortium is overseeing construction. The terminal will feature a tanker ship built in Singapore and refitted to convert liquefied natural gas back into gaseous form for use in Cyprus’ main power plant.