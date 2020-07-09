Depp under pressure in cross-examination at Sun libel case

LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp is back in the witness box for a third day at the trial of his libel suit against a tabloid newspaper that called him a “wife-beater.” Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that said he’d physically abused ex-wife Amber Heard. He strongly denies ever hitting Heard, but has faced tough questioning at the High Court in London from The Sun’s lawyer. Depp acknowledged Wednesday that he may have done things he can’t remember while he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Heard is due to give evidence later in the trial.