Sioux City (KTIV) - A fire in rural Sioux City presented a few challenges for firefighters.

The call came in around 7 p.m. for a fire at the 4800 Block of West Street.

Water had to be brought in by tankers due to the lack of available fire hydrants in the rural, wooded area.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was assisted by Hinton fire crews at the scene.

No word yet on the cause of the fire, as the investigation continues.