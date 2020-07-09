Iowa reports 669 new COVID-19 cases, 364 more recoveries and 7 additional deaths

(KTIV) - There were 669 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 33,012. There were also 364 more recoveries reported for a total of 26,232.

Seven additional deaths were reported within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 739.

As of July 8, the Iowa Department of Public Health says 168 patients across the state are hospitalized due to the virus. The IDPH says there are over 3,100 inpatient beds, 463 ICU beds, and 774 ventilators available in the state.

In Iowa, 9,326 new test results were reported in the last 24 hours for a total of more than 353,800 Iowans that have been tested for COVID-19.