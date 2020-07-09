Man accused of racist assault at Iowa homeless shelter

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police in Iowa City have arrested a man accused of assaulting a Black woman while directing racial slurs at her. The Iowa City Press Citizen reports officers were called at about 3 a.m. Thursday to Cross Park Place, a building which houses people experiencing chronic homelessness. Police were told an intoxicated resident was refusing to leave the lobby and was being “verbally abuse and racist” toward an employee. Police say responding officers found 68-year-old Ronal Rarey assaulting the woman while armed with a knife.He faces charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, among other charges.