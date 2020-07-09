Mexican president’s US visit cordial, lacking in substance

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s first encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump successfully distracted from multiple crises at home but produced few tangible results. During their meeting at the White House on Wednesday, the two leaders refrained from the heated rhetoric both regularly employ against other targets — and which they used to direct at each other. Instead they asserted their friendship and mutual respect. Noticeably absent from the meeting were Trump’s previous slurs against Mexico and the fiery responses that López Obrador delivered when he was still a candidate.