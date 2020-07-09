Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 20,623

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 198 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state's total number of positive cases to 20,623.

As of July 9, Nebraska health officials say there have been 284 COVID-19 deaths in the state. Two new deaths were also reported on Thursday.

Officials say out of the 201,249 Nebraskans that have been tested for the virus, 180,391 came back negative.

According to the Nebraska health officials, 15,206 of the state's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 175 since Wednesday.

Nebraska health officials say there are currently 100 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state. Thus far, 1,419 patients have had to be hospitalized due to the virus.