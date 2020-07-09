Nebraska residents cleaning up following severe weather

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Residents in much of Nebraska are cleaning up and waiting for power to be restored after a line of severe weather sent high winds, hail, heavy rain and at least a few weak tornadoes to some areas. The National Weather Service in North Platte says weak tornadoes were reported Wednesday evening in unpopulated areas near Venango and Grant in southwestern Nebraska and Thedford in northwestern Nebraska. Meteorologist Shawn Jacobs says law enforcement and weather spotters in each of those areas reported multiple weak tornadoes. Jacobs says the weather service is working to determine whether there were multiple separate tornadoes in each area or whether people were seeing the same tornado at different spots.