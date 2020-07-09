Late Seoul mayor was outspoken liberal who eyed presidency

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Park Won-soon was the longest-serving mayor of South Korea’s capital and a fierce critic of economic inequality who was seen as a potential presidential candidate. He was found dead in northern Seoul on a day he didn’t show up to work and after his daughter reported him missing. The cause of death and reasons for his disappearance were not yet known. Local media reports say one of Park’s secretaries recently had alleged sexual harassment. Park was credited with winning the country’s first sexual harassment conviction as an attorney. He was elected in 2011 and became the city’s first mayor elected to a third term in 2018.