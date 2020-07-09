Police: 5 arrested in Los Angeles death of rapper Pop Smoke

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles say three men and two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the February home-invasion death of rising rapper Pop Smoke. The 20-year-old rapper from New York, whose legal name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was killed Feb. 19, at a home in the Hollywood Hills. Police announced the arrests Thursday on Twitter. Additional information was not immediately available. Pop Smoke had been scheduled to start a U.S. tour in Washington, D.C., on March 2 after arriving on the rap scene in 2018. His first hit was “Welcome to the Party.”