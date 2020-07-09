Racial discrimination complaint filed against Tyson and JBS following COVID-19 response

DES MOINES, Iowa. (KWWL) - A nationwide coalition of organizations have filed an administrative rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The complaint alleges Tyson and JBS engaged in racial discrimination in their workplace policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the complaint, corporations allegedly adopted policies that reject guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, such as social distancing on meat processing lines to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The complaint also alleges results of current operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on Black, Latino and Asian employees.

The complainant asks the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Office of Civil Rights to suspend, terminate, and refuse to provide financial assistance to these two companies based on this alleged racial discrimination, and to refer the complaint to the Department of Justice for action.

The complainants in this administrative complaint are Food Chain Workers Alliance, the Rural Community Workers Alliance, the HEAL Food Alliance, Forward Latino, American Friends Service Committee – Iowa, and the Idaho Organization of Resource Councils.

You can read the full complaint below.

