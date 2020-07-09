South Sioux City police officer Chris Chernock retiring after 40-year career

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- After four decades of service in South Sioux City, Nebraska, Lieutenant Chris Chernock is calling it a career.

Chernock is retiring from the police department on July 10, after starting his career on February 11, 1980.

Chernock joined the force after serving in the Army. In 2016, he was promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant.

Back in February, he was honored by the city for his 40 years of service in South Sioux City. After 14,701 days, he says the idea of retiring is soaking in.

"The last couple of days with emptying out my office and the guys coming up and asking if I am ready to go, especially my family asking the same thing and kind of all on the same page and we are kind of drifting towards point zero. But yeah, it has been soaking in. And its a good thing," said Chernock.

A retirement ceremony for Lt. Chernock will be held Friday from 1-3 p.m., at the Law Enforcement Center in South Sioux City.