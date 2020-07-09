Video shows officer point gun at doctor on his own property

A Colorado police department where officers were fired after re-enacting the chokehold death of a young Black man is under scrutiny again after video emerged of an officer pulling a gun on a doctor trying to park at a refugee center he operates. Police body camera video released by Dr. P.J. Parmar’s lawyer as well as Parmar’s own cellphone video show a white Aurora police officer pointing a gun at Parmar, who is Indian American, after Parmar honked at the officer’s police car parked in his way. The incident took place in March, but Parmar posted the video to social media in May. It has received more views since nationwide protests broke out over police brutality. Aurora police declined to comment, citing an internal investigation.