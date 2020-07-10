$100K reward offered for info on noose at Iowa data center

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) — Two trade groups are offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of a noose that was left at a worksite where a Facebook data center is being built in Altoona. The Des Moines Register reports that the noose was discovered June 19 at the construction site. June 19 is the observation of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. The FBI and Justice Department are helping Altoona police investigate the incident. North America’s Building Trades Unions and the Central Iowa Building & Construction Trades Council announced the reward in a joint news release Thursday. The reward offer expires Sept. 1.