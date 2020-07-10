2 dead, several injured in 2-vehicle accident in Palo Alto County on Thursday

PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - Two people have died and several others injured following a two-vehicle accident in Palo Alto County on Thursday.

The names of the victims are being withheld until the family is notified.

Shortly before 10 a-m Thursday the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office was called just south of Emmetsburg to the intersection of 460th Avenue and 390th Street for a two-vehicle accident.

Authorities say 52-year-old Manuel De Jesu Mercado, of McAllen, Texas, was traveling north on 460th Avenue when his van was struck on the driver side by a Chevy Impala driven by 32-year-old Alexander McCurdy, of Sioux Falls, S.D.

Authorities say McCurdy was traveling east in the 4500 block of 390th Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck Mercado's vehicle.

McCurdy was taken to Palo Alto County hospital for injuries and was later transferred to another hospital.

Six passengers in Mercado's vehicle were taken to the hospital for injuries, with two pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.