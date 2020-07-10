Body of deputy sheriff recovered from Missouri River

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The body of a deputy sheriff who drowned while trying to save his young son has been recovered from the Missouri River near Fort Pierre. Volunteers helping search for the body of 37-year-old Lee Weber discovered it Thursday afternoon. KGFX reports Weber’s body was covered with an American flag, placed in a funeral car and escorted by law enforcement officers to a funeral home. Weber had been missing since July 3 when he jumped into the river to save his 8-year-old son who had fallen from a moving boat. The child was picked up by nearby boaters, but Weber was swept away by the river’s current.