Chances of severe weather starting tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Our Friday has started off mild.

The highs reached the upper 80s, and skies were mostly sunny.

Tonight will return thunderstorm chances.

There is an enhanced risk of severe weather for western Siouxland; stretching over Holt, Antelope, Knox, Pierce and Madison County.

A slight risk is in place for the rest of Nebraska and South Dakota, and also the edge of western Iowa.

The rest of the area is under a marginal risk.

Everyone has a chance of getting strong winds and large hail, but the western areas could see a tornado as well.

So always make sure you have a way to get any warnings in case they get issued.

Models are varying on the timing of these storms, so tune in tonight to make sure you get any new updates as they come along.

For now, it looks like the thunderstorms move in after midnight, and continue into Saturday morning.

The low will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday could start off with some lingering thunderstorms, followed by partly cloudy skies.

Saturday’s high will be in the mid 80s.

As the evening rolls around, thunderstorm chances will return for the far eastern portions of Siouxland.

Those storms look to be out by the late night hours.

Sunday will be a calm day, with a high in the mid 80s and sunshine.

Monday will also be mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday night returns thunderstorm chances.

Those thunderstorms could stick around through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 80s.