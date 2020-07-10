Christian groups oppose ICE rule on international students

Leaders of 12 Christian organizations are urging the Trump administration to rescind a policy requiring international students to leave the U.S. or transfer if their colleges hold classes entirely online this fall. In a letter to the acting secretary of Homeland Security, the leaders say the administration’s policy “falls short of American ideals.” They write that it “robs our country of the significant contribution” international students make to their colleges on both a personal and economic level. The policy “lacks compassion” and “violates tenets of our faith,” they say, citing specific Biblical passages. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the policy Monday.