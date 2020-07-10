KTIV Television is seeking a full-time Creative Services Producer to bring their fresh, innovative design and production ideas to the team.

The ideal candidate will be a skilled writer/producer who is able to create powerful concepts that market a message or tell a story. They will use the power of video to produce memorable and effective commercials while working with our clients on a regular basis. Responsibilities require involvement in all areas of development and execution of TV commercials and promotions including script writing and shooting/editing video. This position also provides an opportunity for video drone piloting to capture amazing video for our commercials and promotions.

This position favors a relevant communications degree and/or a strong background in the Adobe Creative Suite products; DSLR video production, photography, creative thinking and writing. A strong background in lighting and audio is a plus.

KTIV is proud to be a Quincy Media station. Paid vacation, holidays, personal days, a 401K retirement plan with company match, along with the full suite of insurance benefits.

Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at https://quincymediacareers.com/.

Interviews are being scheduled. Qualified candidates please send your link, cover letter and resume to:

David Washburn

Director of Programming & Marketing

KTIV News 4/Siouxland’s CW/Me-TV Siouxland/ktiv.com

2929 Signal Hill Drive

Sioux City, IA 51108

Or email dwashburn@ktiv.com