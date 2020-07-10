Dakota County confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Local health officials confirmed another four COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, Nebraska.

The Dakota County Health Department says this brings the county's total number of confirmed virus cases up to 1,809, as of July 10.

The health department also reported no additional virus-related deaths on July 10. Thus far, there's have been 38 COVID-19 deaths in Dakota County.

Officials say 5,202 people who have tested for COVID-19 in Dakota County have tested negative.

No additional information has been released about the county's COVID-19 cases.