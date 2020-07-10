Dutch government to take Russia to European court over MH17

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government says it is taking Russia to the European Court of Human Rights for its alleged role in the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine six years ago. Friday’s move is intended to support individual cases being brought to the European court by relatives of some of the 298 people who were killed. A Buk surface-to-air missile fired from territory controlled by pro-Moscow Ukrainian rebels blew the Amsterdam-to-Kuala Lumpur flight out of the sky on July 17, 2014. Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement.