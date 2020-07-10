Exclusive: Ex-WVa health chief says cuts hurt virus response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s governor forced out the state’s public health leader in late June, and now Dr. Cathy Slemp says decades-old computer systems and cuts to staff over a period of years made a challenging job even harder during a once-in-a-century pandemic. When Republican Gov. Jim Justice demanded her resignation, he complained about discrepancies in the number of active coronavirus cases and he accused her of not doing her job. Slemp is now making her first comments about what happened, and while she declines to directly discuss the governor’s decision, she’s detailing how funding dwindled over the years. That meant fewer staff, and they were hobbled by outdated technology.