Flood-weary Venice puts ‘Moses’ inflatable barriers to test

ROME (AP) — Venice has conducted a trial run of an ambitious anti-flood system of 78 inflatable barriers in the hopes of protecting the lagoon city from devastating high tides. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte at a ceremony in Venice pressed a button Friday that activated compressors to pump air into the barriers, which then rose from the sea to act as a kind of a dike-on-demand. The project, riddled by corruption, was supposed to be working in 2011. Now the latest date is 2021, but Conte expressed hope it could be ready later this year. In November 2019, Venice suffered its worst flooding in more than 50 years.