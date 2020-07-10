France, Germany lead effort to fire up Serbia-Kosovo talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of Germany and France are spearheading a fresh effort to breathe life into long-stalled talks between Serbia and Kosovo aimed at normalizing ties. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held virtual preparatory talks Friday with Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, paving the way for a first face-to-face meeting since November 2018 under the European Union-backed dialogue process. That meeting is set to take place in Brussels on Sunday. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move Serbia has not recognized, and tensions continue to simmer between them.