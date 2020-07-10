Hanging death of Black man in California park ruled suicide

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have concluded that a 24-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree in a Southern California park killed himself, after the family contended he wouldn’t have taken his own life. Los Angeles County sheriff’s officals on Thursday announced conclusions of an investigation into the June 10 death of Robert Fuller in Palmdale. Officials said Fuller had a history of mental illness and suicidal tendencies. He was treated for depression at a Nevada hospital last fall. The family’s attorney plans to hold a news conference Friday to respond to the determination.