Notre Dame Cathedral to rebuilt as before — no modern twists

PARIS (AP) — Notre Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt just the way it stood before last year’s devastating fire. That means no swimming pool on the roof of the medieval Paris monument, or contemporary glass spire, or other modern twists. And to stay historically accurate, it will again be built with potentially toxic lead. French President Emmanuel Macron had initially pushed for a contemporary touch atop the cathedral, prompting eye-catching proposals from architects around the world. But he came around to the traditionalists’ argument, and approved reconstruction plans this week for the 12th-century monument staying loyal to the previous version.