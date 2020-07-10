City council to discuss possible new airline at Sioux City airport, daily non-stop flight to Denver

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Something new could be coming to the Sioux Gateway Airport. A new airline.

The Sioux City City Council is scheduled to discuss a proposal to bring in an additional airline

If approved, the proposed new airlines would be SkyWest doing branded as United Airlines. They would offer a daily non-stop flight to Denver International Airport from Sioux Gateway.

The council is scheduled to discuss the proposal during their Monday meeting. The airport currently is only serviced by American Airlines, with flights to Chicago and Dallas.

"This is just something we continue to work on. This is not a guaranteed scenario. And we really hope to be able to bring this to fruition in the near future. And actually be able to announce service. But for now, this is the next step that we need to take," said David Bernstein, President of the Airport Board.

While the proposal coming to the city council on Monday is just one of the first steps in getting that airline to Sioux City, leaders say their excited about the possibilities it could bring.

"We're excited to be exploring that option," said Alex Watters, City Councilman.

City councilman Alex Watters says getting an additional airline would help Siouxland businesses expand and allow Siouxlander's easier travel.

"I really see this as a first step to hopefully expand our reach. And really be able to allow people to travel from right here in town. You know, they don't have to travel to other cities to be able to get connected all over the country and all over the world," said Watters. "They'll be able to do it right here in their backyard. Flying out of Sioux City is incredibly convenient and really easy to do. And so, if we can keep more of that business right here in our city, that's something I want to continue to push for."

Watters said while the Sioux City area has serviced areas to the east and south, prospects of being able to service to the west is something he's looking forward to.

"It's a game-changer to be able to have a flight going out west. We're looking forward to that opportunity. This, what's before us, before the council on Monday is just a preliminary step. It's something that I personally, as one individual on the city council, am excited about. But, I think that hopefully this can go through and we'll take those next steps," said Watters.

Watters adds he's heard a lot of chatter in the community about getting a flight out to a hub like Denver. He said the community is also excited about this new possibility.

If the proposal continues to move forward, this will be the first time since 2014 there would be a flight from Sioux City to Denver. Those previous services were operated by Frontier Airlines.

One local Siouxland business leader says getting another airline will be a big boost to the Siouxland economy.

Barbra Sloniker, the Executive Vice President for Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, says having that direct flight will help bring more business too.

"The more air service you have, the more options you have for either or your business travel, to get in and out. It really turns the economy. If you have an easy way for people to get in and out and the direct flight, it's very much a plus," said Sloniker.

But just who is SkyWest Airlines?

The airline operates flies under partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Airlines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. The airline started in 1972 .

According to the SkyWest website, the airline has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft that travel to over 200 locations in the U.S.