President Trump commutes Roger Stone’s sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Roger Stone has told The Associated Press that President Donald Trump called to inform him he would commute his prison sentence for crimes related to the Russian probe.

Stone said he spoke with the president on Friday and Trump told Stone that he thought his trial had been "unfair."

The move comes just days before Stone was set to report to prison and is sure to alarm critics who have long railed against the president's repeated interventions in the nation's justice system.

Stone was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into the Russian investigation.