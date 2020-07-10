Sioux City Police respond to a shots fired call in west Sioux City

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sioux City Police officers respond to a call of shots fired on the west side of Sioux City late Friday night.

Officers confirmed shots were fired within an apartment complex in the 400 block of West 4th Street.

Police on the scene say five people fired at another person, then took off on foot. That person was not hurt in the incident.

Investigating officers recovered five shell casings at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.