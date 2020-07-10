Summer getaway can begin: New UK quarantine rules in place

LONDON (AP) — The traditional British summer getaway to the sun-soaked beaches of the Mediterranean Sea is set to pick up steam as quarantine restrictions are removed to dozens of countries, including France, Greece and Italy. But with many flights still canceled, holiday resorts still working on ensuring that they are COVID-safe and many potential holidaymakers reluctant to make a trip abroad in light of the pandemic, Britain’s airports are much less busy than they would be in any other year. The aviation and travel industries are hoping that the new rules will help them salvage part of the summer holiday booking season that has been so battered by the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.