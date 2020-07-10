Supreme Court gives NY prosecutor a landmark legal victory

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York state prosecutor was a clear winner when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump’s tax records could be turned over someday to a grand jury and possibly, Congress. Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. overcame Trump’s claims that he should be shielded from state criminal investigators while he is president. The records being sought by Vance are part of a broader probe that includes payments made to buy the silence of two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal, who claim they had extramarital affairs with the president before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied their accusations.