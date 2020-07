SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Traffic on U.S. 20 westbound will be detoured Friday afternoon due to some much needed repairs.

Officials say U.S. 20 westbound east of Interstate 29 is closed to complete an emergency shoulder repair.

Westbound traffic is to be detoured onto Interstate 29, to Exit 147A/Floyd Boulevard to Interstate 29 southbound.

U.S. 20 traffic is expected to be back to normal by 8 p.m. Friday.