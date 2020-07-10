Trial for man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts delayed to 2021, moved out of Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The trial of the man charged in the 2018 death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts is being delayed to 2021 and is being moved out of Woodbury County.

Cristhian Rivera is charged with first-degree murder. His trial was set to begin on September 29 held in Sioux City.

On Friday a Poweshiek County judge approved a joint motion to continue the case.

The trial date is now being reset to begin at 9 a.m. on Jan. 25, 2021. The trial will be held in Scott County in Davenport, Iowa. A pretrial conference is set for Jan. 12, 2021.

In the filing for the Joint Motion to Continue highlighted concerns regarding COVID-19:

"Because of the expected glut of cases in Woodbury County with speedy

deadlines and the numerous hurdles that will be created by the COVID-19 restrictions on distancing that will be presented by having nearly three times the number of regular jurors available for jury selection, the State and the Defense believe that a trial of this nature is better conducted at a later time. Both parties also share a legitimate apprehension as to how a trial can effectively be conducted with interpreters if parties, witnesses or the Judge are required to wear masks that obscure their face below the eyes while speaking."

The 20-year-old Tibbetts disappeared on July 18, 2018, while running near her home in Brooklyn, Iowa.

Her body was found on August 21, 2018, in a cornfield in a rural area outside of Brooklyn.