Trump lags Biden on people of color in top campaign ranks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid a summer of racial unrest and calls for more diversity in leadership, President Donald Trump lags Democratic rival Joe Biden in the percentage of nonwhite senior aides on their campaigns. That’s according to data the campaigns provided to The Associated Press. The campaigns are about even in the share of women in senior roles and on the broader staff. But just 25% of the Republican president’s senior staff are people of color, compared to 36% of Biden’s senior staff. Biden’s overall campaign team is 35% people of color. Trump’s campaign did not provide a comparable figure.