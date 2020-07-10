WHO experts to visit China to plan COVID-19 investigation

BEIJING (AP) — Two World Health Organization experts will spend the next two days in the Chinese capital to lay the groundwork for a larger mission to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. They will meet with Chinese counterparts over the weekend to fix the scope and terms of reference for a WHO-led international mission aimed at learning how the virus jumped from animals to humans. The WHO mission is sensitive as the U.S. has moved to cut ties with the agency over allegations it mishandled the outbreak and is biased toward China. More than 120 nations have called for an investigation.