WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible in certain circumstances

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions.

This comes after an open letter from more than 200 scientists published this week urging the agency to do so.

WHO has long dismissed the possibility that the coronavirus is airborne except for certain risky medical procedures, such as when patients are first put on breathing machines.

But in the new scientific report, the WHO says it has reviewed the evidence of reported outbreaks in some closed settings. This includes restaurants, nightclubs or during choir practice where people may be talking or singing.

The agency says in these outbreaks, aerosol transmission "cannot be ruled out."

However, the WHO says more research is needed to "investigate such instances and assess their significance for COVID-19.

